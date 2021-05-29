Office to Build Museum to Commemorate Construction of GERD, Public Participation

Addis Ababa, May 29/2021(ENA) Preparations are underway to build a museum that commemorates the public participation and construction process of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in Addis Ababa, according to Office of the National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation to the Construction of GERD.

Public Relations, Media and Communication Director at the Office, Hailu Abreham said that the museum is expected to depict historical backgrounds of the construction process and the public participation, as well as library among other vital related things.

According to him, the design work to construct huge park at the center of Addis Ababa for the GERD is currently underway.

The Construction of the GRED, which is expected to be completed after two years, has been undertaken with domestic finance provided by the government and public.

Ethiopians and the diaspora have contributed over 15 billion Birr for the construction in form of bond, cash donation and text messaging as of last April, 2021.

The public participation has created opportunity for all Ethiopians to put their fingerprint on the dam, it was indicated.