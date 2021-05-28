Dr. Lia Tadesse Wins Next Generation Award of Harvard School

Addis Ababa May 28/2021 (ENA) Minister of Health, Dr. Lia Tadesse, won the 2021 Next Generation award from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

She received the recognition award for her strong contribution for enhancement of the health sector in Ethiopia and in other local and international organizations.

It was mentioned that Dr. Lia served in different key positions of health sector including the CEO of St. Paul Millennium Hospital, project director of the USAID for maternal and child survival program and other international and local institutions before the current government post as minister of health.

It was indicated that she spearheaded Ethiopia’s highly successful COVID-19 response.

The Next Generation award goes to those who register best achievements in area of global health innovation field.

The award was established on the occasion of the school’s 100th anniversary, honors an individual age 40 or under, whose leadership and commitment to health as a human right inspires all young people to make “health for all” a global priority.