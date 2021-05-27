Int’l Republic Institute, Nat’l Democratic Institute Joint Mission Accredited to Observe Election

May 27/2021(ENA) The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) announced today that it has issued accreditation to the joint International Republic Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI) mission to observe the 6th General Election.

The Board stated that it issued the accreditation to the joint International Republic Institute and National Democratic Institute observation mission based on the government’s invitation to observe the election, according to a press release of NEBE.

The NEBE Board and the observation mission have reached an agreement on the limited scope nature of the observation mission, as a result of the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic, and the limitation will be acknowledged in the final finding of the joint mission, it was learned.

It added that NEBE issued the accreditation after reaching an agreement with the joint mission after evaluating the joint mission’s methodology and accepting the mission’s adherence to Principles for International Election Observation and code of conduct for international observers.

NEBE had issued accreditation to 45 domestic observation groups.