Finland, Ethiopia Allot 41 Million Euros for Fourth Phase COWASH Project

May 27/2021(ENA) The fourth phase of COWASH project that targets to create water supply for more than 1 million people kicked off today.

The water supply, sanitation and hygiene project to run from April, 2021 up to December, 2024 will be implemented in 99 Woredas and 37 Zones of Amhara, Tigray, SNNP, Oromia, Benishangul-Gumuz and Sidama regions.

The Government of Finland and the regional governments of Ethiopia have allocated a total of 41 million Euros, of which the regional governments contributed 22.6 million Euros and the Government of Finland 18.4 million Euros.

Kicking off the project today, Water, Irrigation and Energy State Minister Negash Wagesho said the ministry will undertake the project’s physical implementation to contribute to the efforts to ensure inclusive water supply, especially in rural areas of the regions.

He commended the regional governments commitment for financing and collaborating for the implementation of the project.

Finance State Minister Yasmin Wohabrebbi said on her part Ethiopia sees access to clean water as basic right to its citizens.

Yasmin stated that “Ethiopia recognizes water and sanitation not only as economic good, but also basic right for all citizens to have access to clean water and sanitation services across the country.”

The ministry will manage the finance disbursement to the regions with an improved channel, transparency and accountability, she added.

Finland Ambassador to Ethiopia, Outi Holopainen said her country is committed to cooperating with the government to implement the flagship bilateral project that benefits the communities with improved water, sanitation, and hygiene.

“ This is one of the most successful projects supported by Finland; and it’s also one of the most successful projects managed by Finnish and Ethiopian citizens,” she noted.

The Finnish Embassy in Ethiopia and the foreign affairs ministry of Finland are committed to implementing this project to accelerate water, sanitation and hygiene access for the people, she added.

COWASH, a bilateral WASH project between Finland and Ethiopia that began in 2011, has so far benefited close to 5 million people and this phase targets to create water supply for 1.1 million people using safe water supply.