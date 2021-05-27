Ethiopia Striving to Encourage Digital Economy: Innovation, Technology Ministry

May 27/2021(ENA) Ethiopia has been taking critical steps to lay a foundation to create conducive environment for the development of digital economy, according to Innovation and Technology State Minister, Ahmedin Mohammed.



The state Minister made the remark at a webinar held with U.S. investors under the theme: “Let’s Explore the New Destination for Information Technology – Ethiopia,’

During the occasion, the State Minister indicated that the country has designed laws, policies, and strategies with a view to laying the necessary foundations to build digital economy by modernizing the sector.

The ratifications of Electronics Transaction Proclamation, the implementation of Digital Identity Card and Digital Ethiopia 2025 strategy are some of the measures taken in this regard, he added.

Efforts have been made to ensure the protection of Information Network Security and private information protection proclamations, as well as building digital skills in a bid to encourage digital economy, it was indicated.

According to the state minister, activities being undertaken to establish Government E- Services and E- Commerce are also part of government’s ongoing efforts to expedite the process of building digital economy in the country.

Addressing the Webinar, Ethiopia’s Ambassador to the U.S. Fistum Arega said the government of Ethiopia is undertaking various legal amendments with the view to create conducive business environment and attract foreign investors.

According to him, amendment is made on Trade Law besides drafting investment proclamation to encourage the private sector.

Digital Technology Adviser at the Prime Minister’s Office, Myriam Seid indicated for her part that Ethiopia is transforming from a government-led economy to a private sector.

The advisor further called on investors in the US to take advantage of the ongoing reforms in Ethiopia and engage in the economic activities of the country.