Ethiopia Elected as Member of UNESCO Committee

Addis Ababa May 27/2021(ENA) Ethiopia, along with Côte d’Ivoire, is elected as the Member of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Committee of the 1970 Convention.



According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the election was conducted during the Sixth Meeting of the State parties to the 1970 Convention which was virtually held on from 25 -26 May 2021.

The permanent Delegation of Ethiopia wishes to congratulate the re-elected members and also the newly-elected members of the Convention 1970, on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property.

Ethiopia will contribute greatly to the protection of cultural properties as protection of cultural heritage can be effective only if organized both nationally and internationally among States working in close co-operation, the Ministry said.

The 1970 Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property urges States Parties to take measures to prohibit and prevent the illicit trafficking of cultural property.

It also provides a common framework for the States Parties on the measures to be taken to prohibit and prevent the import, export and transfer of cultural property.

The return and restitution of cultural property is central to the Convention and its duty is not only to remember but to fundamentally safeguard the identity of peoples and promote peaceful societies whereby the spirit of solidarity will be strengthened.