Ethiopian Delegation Pays Working Visit to Qatar

Addis Ababa May 27/2021(ENA)Ethiopian delegation led by Foreign Affairs State Minister Redwan Hussien conducted a working visit to Qatar, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



During the visit, Redwan held talks with the Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign AffairsMinister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdurahman Al-Thani on bilateral and regional issues.

Members of the Ethiopian delegation and the Deputy Foreign Minister of Qatar, Sultan bin Saad Al-Muuriki have also attended the meeting.

The delegation also met later with representatives of various Ethiopian Diaspora associations in Qatar to talk about the current situation in Ethiopia.

Discussions covered, in particular, the status of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, relations between Ethiopia and Qatar, including regional issues.

Redwan said it is high time for Ethiopians to support the government and their country to cope with challenges at home and resist external pressures to build a better future.

Present at the meeting, Engineer Gedion Asfaw, a member of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam Negotiating team, also addressed the questions and comments raised regarding the dam.