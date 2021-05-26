TPLF Assassinates 22 and Kidnaps 20 Civilian Officials of Interim Administration of Tigray: State of Emergency Fact Check

Addis Ababa May 26/2021 (ENA) The State of Emergency Fact Check disclosed today that the TPLF terrorist group has assassinated 22 civilian leaders of the Interim Administration of Tigray region, wounded 4 and kidnapped 20 others in various parts of the region.

In a press statement it issued, the State of Emergency Fact Check revealed that a total of 46 civilian provisional administration staffers have been attacked thus far by TPLF fighters that claim to be fighting for the people of Tigray.

The terrorist group has also been actively engaged in the destruction of property, kidnaping and killing of members of the Provisional Administration that are tasked with bringing stability to the region and returning normalcy to the lives of Tigrayans in the region.

In addition, TPLF has burned down houses and fired ammunitions into households, it stated.

The statement stressed that the Ethiopian National Defense Force and the Provisional Administration remain committed to stabilizing the region and holding the perpetrators accountable.