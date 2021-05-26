Addis Ababa May 26/2021 (ENA) Some 329 Ethiopians repatriated from Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, to home today, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Spokesperson Office.

Representative of Consular Affairs Director General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the returnees upon their arrival at the Addis Ababa Bole International Air port.

It is to be recalled that some 396 Ethiopians were repatriated to home on Tuesday from the same country.

Ethiopians have been repatriating from various countries of the Middle East, it was learned.