Senator Jim Inhofe Opposes Visa Restrictions on Ethiopia

Addis Ababa May 26/2021 (ENA) United States Senator James Mountain Inhofe opposed the visa restrictions imposed on Ethiopia by the Biden Administration.

He tweeted that “Ethiopia needs our support as they work to end the sectarian violence.”

Jim Inhofe, a Senator from Oklahoma, is in complete opposition against the U.S decision to impose visa restrictions on Ethiopians on the top of economic and security assistance.

“I oppose the heavy-handed visa restrictions from the Biden Administration. Ethiopia needs our support as they work to end the sectarian violence. Actions like this don’t help us get closer to a peaceful resolution,” the Senator twitted.