Deputy PM Says “We`ll not Bow to External Pressures on our Sovereignty”

May 26/2021(ENA) It must be clear that Ethiopia will not bow to the pressures imposing on its sovereignty by external forces, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen said.



Demeke made the remark in a message he conveyed today in connection with Africa Day observed annually on the 25th of May.

In his message, Demeke said “Congratulations on the 58th anniversary of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), a symbol of unity for all Africans.”

As Africa Day is celebrated every year, “our country’s commitment to keep its independence and dignity will have a bright historical significance at the continental level,” the Deputy PM further stated.

Following the mere hope of colonizing Ethiopia 125 years ago, he said Ethiopian heroes had defeated the invading colonial powers with the heroic manner which is considered as the victory of black people at ‘Adwa’.

The historical reason for celebrating Africa Day is to commemorate victory in the anti-colonial struggle. “It’s a testament to the fact that we will never be submissive to the unjust external pressure,” he said.

“We Ethiopians will continue and preserve on the international stage with the principles of unity, respect, victory and freedom and competition,” Deputy PM affirmed.

He urged all concerned to work together for Ethiopia to remain as inspiration of freedom and pride for the whole of Africa in the future.