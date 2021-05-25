Putin Says Russia Unwaveringly Supports Africa’s Efforts in Multiple Fronts

May 25/2021(ENA) President Putin said “Russia values the traditionally friendly relations with its African partners, unwaveringly supporting their efforts aimed at resolving local conflicts, countering terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking and epidemic diseases, as well as addressing other regional and global security challenges.”



In his congratulatory message to heads of state and government of African countries on the occasion of Africa Day, the president said his country values its traditional relations with Africa and would exert utmost efforts to solve its problems in multiple fronts.

According to a statement the Russian Embassy in Ethiopia sent to ENA, Putin noted that the Russia-Africa Summit held in Sochi in 2019 has allowed them to outline new formats and areas for constructive interstate interaction.

“I am convinced that, building on the agreements reached, we will be able to further expand the network of Russian-African ties for the benefit of our countries and peoples,” he added.

The Russian president stated that African countries have achieved remarkable success in the social and economic fields and are playing an increasingly important role in dealing with pressing issues on the international agenda.

“The African Union and a number of sub-regional organizations help enhance constructive multilateral cooperation and promote mutually beneficial integration processes.”

Putin finally expressed his heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Africa Day, which has become the symbol of victory of the peoples of the continent over colonialism and the aspirations for independence, peace and prosperity.