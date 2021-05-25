Ethiopia Has Absolute Confidence in Africa’s Ability to Solve Own Problems: MoFA Says

Addis Ababa, May 25/2021(ENA) Ethiopia treasures its attachment to the OAU, the forerunner of the African Union, continues to cherish Africa’s diversity and has absolute confidence in “our capacity to give solutions to our own problems,” a statement issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia said.

The ministry made the remark today in connection with Africa Day.

The statement wished all Africans a Happy Africa Day which is marked today.

” We not only commemorate the founding of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), the forerunner of the African Union, but remember what each of the member states contributes to creating a uniquely African color, ” it noted.

The relationship between Ethiopia, the people of Ethiopia and our African brothers and sisters before, during, and after the formation of the Organization stood the taste of time, the statement added.