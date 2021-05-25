Visa Restrictions on Ethiopian Officials Not Beneficial for U.S, Horn of Africa at Large: MoFA

Addis Ababa, May 25/2021(ENA) The decision by the U.S Administration to impose visa restrictions on Ethiopian officials is not a reflection of the historic relations between the countries, and it will not benefit the U.S. and the Horn of Africa region at large, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

In his weekly media briefing, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dina Mufti said the decision to impose visa restrictions on Ethiopian officials by the U.S is not a reflection of the historic relations existing between the two countries.

Ethiopia and the U.S. have had 120 years of diplomatic relations and they have had close cooperation in fighting terrorism and working towards regional peace and stability, he noted.

Commenting about the statement issues by the U.S yesterday, the spokesperson added that Ethiopia does not accept and consider this a statement that measures up to the level of the relationship between the two countries.

“The decision will affect not only Ethiopia but will also have a negative impact on the government of the U.S itself and endangers peace and stability in the region in general,” Dina underscored.

The decision will make the 120 years of historic relation between U.S.A and Ethiopia zero, he stated, adding that “this is totally unacceptable.”

The ministry in its statement issued yesterday has declared that if the meddling in the internal affairs and undermining the century-old bilateral ties continue unabated, the Government of Ethiopia will be forced to reassess its relations with the U.S.

It pointed out that what is even more saddening is the tendency by the U.S. Administration to treat the Government of Ethiopian on an equal footing with the TPLF, which was designated as a terrorist organization by the House of People’s Representatives.

According to the ministry, the Government of Ethiopia will not be deterred by this unfortunate decision of the U.S. Administration.

It stressed that the government will continue its relentless efforts to overcome the current challenges and lead the country on the path of lasting peace and prosperity.