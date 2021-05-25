China Donates Medical Supplies to Tigray Region

Addis Ababa, May 25/2021(ENA) The Chinese government and China Chamber of Commerce in Ethiopia (CCCE) have donated anti-virus medical supplies to Tigray region today.

Chinese Embassy Economic and Commercial Counselor, Liu Yu handed over the donation to the Chief Executive of the Interim administration of Tigray region, Dr. Abreham Belay.

The donation includes 7 ventilators, 2 high-flow heated respiratory humidifiers, 36,000 masks, 1,500 PPEs as well as other related materials, it was learned.

The donation is an expression of support from the Chinese government and people to the regional state and people of Tigray to relieve its humanitarian situation and for the long-standing support for mutually beneficial cooperation, it was indicated.

Chinese Embassy Economic and Commercial Counselor, Liu Yu said that Ethio-china bilateral relationship in the past half a century has gone from strength to strength.

“The newly assigned Chief Administrator of Tigray asked me to help medical supplies for hospitals in the region and I said yes without hesitation. So I mobilized medical materials from my government and Chinese companies here,” she elaborated.

The Chinese embassy and CCCE expressed readiness to strengthen cooperation with Ethiopia to overcome challenges such as COVID-19 and work together towards a better future.