Political Parties Urged to Submit Problems Observed During Voter Registration

Addis Ababa May 23/2021 (ENA) May Following the official disclosure of voter registration, the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) called on political parties to submit if problems observed that need to be solved until today.

The official announcement of voter registration undertaken for 10 consecutive days concluded on Monday.

Thus, the Board calls political parties contesting in the 6th General Election to submit problems observed including the particular election constituency it occurred at until 5:30 today.

Efforts will be undertaken to investigate the complaints and resolve them, it stated, adding that the voter registration had been open to public, political parties, observers and pertinent stakeholders.

Information indicates that NEBE had made efforts to resolve the submitted complaints on different times after the official announcement of voter registration.