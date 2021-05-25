Ambassador Hassen Presents Letter of Credence to Amir of Kuwait

May,25/2021(ENA) Ethiopian Ambassador to Kuwait Hssen Taju presented his Letters of Credence to the Kuwaiti Amir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in a ceremony held at the Bayan Palace on Monday.

Ambassador Hassen conveyed to the Amir the greetings and best wishes of President Sahle-Work Zewde to Government and People of the State of Kuwait.

On the occasion Ambassador Hassen and the Amir spoke about developing relations between Ethiopia and Kuwait.

Ambassador Hassen expressed his desire to work to further strengthen the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries.

In return, the Amir expressed his support to the new Ethiopian Ambassador for a successful mission in Kuwait.

“Ethiopia is a country synonymous with justice and freedom from persecution,” he said, alluding to the country’s history of welcoming the Muslim refugees where they get sanctuary, enjoy peace, security, and freedom of worship during the First Hijra.

The ceremony was attended by higher government officials including the Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs, Sheikh Ali Jarrha Al-Sabah, and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Muhammad Al-Sabah.