Ethiopian Embassy in Kenya , IRSK Agree to Work Together on GERD

Addis Ababa May 24/2021 (ENA) Ethiopian embassy in Kenya and a distinguished think tank, International Relations Society of Kenya (IRSK) have agreed to work together on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Kenya Meles Alem and the Chair of IRSK, Dr. Kigen Morumbasi earlier today.

During the meeting, Ambassador Meles reiterated the Embassy’s readiness and commitment with the think tank on bringing relevant issues with regards to the GERD to the academia, think tanks, research and development institutions and the general public at large in Kenya.

Dr. Kigen also agreed to enhance the cooperation between the Embassy and IRSK in the respective area on both the scholastic and practical fronts, according to Ethiopian Embassy in Kenya.

In a related note, the IRSK in collaboration with the Ethiopian Embassy in Kenya will organized a webinar on the GERD entitled “Examining the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam Question” which is due to take place on Thursday, 27 May 2021 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Nairobi Time.

