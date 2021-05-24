New U.S. Hostilities against Ethiopia Threatens Horn of Africa: Analyst

Addis Ababa May 24/2021 (ENA) A renowned Political-Economic analyst for Africa, Lawrence Freeman, says the new U.S. hostilities against Ethiopia will threaten the Horn of Africa region.

It is to be recalled that U.S. Secretary of State announced visa restrictions “for any current or former Ethiopian or Eritrean government officials, members of the security forces or other individuals …responsible for or complicit in undermining the resolution of the crisis in Tigray.”

In his article who wrote to AFRICA and THE WORLD, Freeman said these bilateral and possible multilateral assaults against Ethiopia, the U.S. will not only reverse decades of cooperation between the two nations, but potentially could endanger the entire Horn of Africa, and beyond.

“Ethiopia has played an indispensable role in providing security and stability in East Africa. This new U.S. posture towards Ethiopia, meant to appease the international liberal establishment, is reckless and perilous,” the analyst said.

Ethiopia has vigorously collaborated with the U.S. under both Republican and Democratic Presidents in fighting against terrorism and violent extremism in the region, he pointed out.

However, Freeman stressed, this imprudence and lack of judgment by President Biden, Secretary of State Blinken, and the U.S. Congress, can potentially lead to a calamity for Africa, not seen since the disastrous decision by the former American President Barack Obama administration to overthrow the Libyan government in October 2011.

“Attempts to weaken Ethiopia through economic strangulation and political isolation, in this turbulent period of Ethiopian society, are downright dangerous and could cause severe harm for millions of Africans,” he underscored.

Nothing that there are evil forces, who would like to see Ethiopia devolve into a balkanized territory of hostile competing ethnic fiefdoms, Freeman underlined this would be a disaster for Africa and the world, and is not in the self-interest of the U.S.