Ministry Rejects Report about Alleged Use of “Chemical Weapons” in Tigray Region

May 24/2021(ENA) Ethiopia categorically rejected the report published on the Telegraph about the alleged use of “chemical weapons” in the Tigray region, according to Foreign Affairs Minister.

The report published today on the Telegraph by Mr. Will Brown, the Africa correspondent of the magazine based in Nairobi, said, “…civilians in northern Ethiopia have suffered horrific burns consistent with the use of white phosphorus, a potential war crime.”

In a statement it issued today, Foreign Affairs Ministry categorically rejected the allegation.

“Ethiopia has not employed and will never use such banned munitions because it takes its international obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention extremely seriously.’’

As a victim of chemical weapons attack itself, Ethiopia also condemns in the strongest terms the use of chemical weapons by anyone anywhere, the statement added.

The Ministry had already forewarned the international community about the publication of such a malicious and irresponsible report, which does not have any other purpose than fueling further tension, it pointed out.

“It cannot be seen any different from the ongoing effort to ratchet up pressure against the Ethiopian government,” it said.