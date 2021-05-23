Interim Administration CEO Calls for Support of Amhara, Tigray Peace Building Forum

May 23/2021 ( ENA) Chief Executive Officer of the Interim Administration of Tigray Regional State, Abraham Belay has called on all citizens to support the peace building forum between Amhara and Tigray Regional States.

On Saturday, consultations were held with senior federal government officials led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed including investors, scholars and religious fathers from both regions on ways of resettling and rehabilitating displaced people in Tigray before the start of the upcoming farming season, he reminded.

The consultation is an encouraging step that will pave the way for further discussions between the two peoples, peace building processes and rehabilitation, the CEO added.

The support of all Ethiopians is crucial in a bid to expand such good beginning and attain better outcomes, he underscored.

Abraham finally urged all Ethiopians to show their solidarity with citizens by actively following and supporting the peace initiative and public relation enhancements.