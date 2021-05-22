PM Abiy Discusses with Members of Public from Tigray, Amhara Regions

Addis Ababa May 22/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held a discussion with the business community, academic and religious leaders from the Tigray and Amhara regions on ways to rehabilitate the displaced people in Tigray.

“Our meeting today regions is aimed bridging divides for a common goal of rehabilitating our people displaced in the Tigray region before the onset of the rainy season,” Abiy wrote on his Face-Book.

The Prime Minister added a 15 person committee comprising Federal and regional officials plus representatives from both groups will undertake work to facilitate the process.