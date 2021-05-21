Academy of Sciences to Organize Discussion on 6th General Election

May 21/2021(ENA) The Ethiopian Academy of Science (EAS) said it will organize discussion next week with the view to making the 6th General Election information and knowledge based.

Academy Director-General, Professor Teketel Yohannes told ENA that the discussion will make recommendation from the perspective of history, law and politics.

He added that history, law and political science and international relations scholars from Addis Ababa University will present discussion points in relation to the upcoming election.

Historical overview of election in Ethiopia, the role of election to peace and security, election and peace, and the role legal institutions are among the topics, it was learned.

The director-general pointed out that the scholars are expected to enlighten the public on the significance of free election as it determines the future of the nation in the discussion to be held next week.

Besides the discussion next weeks which covers pre-election, the academy also plans to undertake in and post-election discussions, Teketel added.

The discussion will be open for Ethiopian scholars online on May 26, 2021.

The Ethiopian Academy of Sciences is an autonomous, non-profit, non-governmental organization established in March 2010 by a group of prominent scholars who wish to promote the sciences and bring about development, prosperity and improved health services for the people of Ethiopia.