PM Abiy Launches “Ethiopian Week” to Promote Nation’s Tourism, Investment Potentials

Addis Ababa May 18/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today officially launched the “Ethiopian Week” organized with a view to promoting the tourism and investment potentials of the country.

The program aimed to boost the tourism and investment sectors of the country by showcasing tourism and investment potentials of the country.

During the one week exhibition all regional states and city administrations will exhibit their respective tourism and investment potentials at Friendship Park in Addis Ababa.

The event will also depicts the culture, history, natural resources and other unique features of all nations and nationalities of Ethiopia.

The income that will be collected from visitors of the exhibition will be used to rehabilitate displaced persons in the country, it was learned.

The “Ethiopian Week” was organized by the Minister of Culture and Tourism, Dr.Hirut Kassaw, Minister of Urban and Construction, Engineer Aysha Mohammad and Minister of Women, Youth and Children, Filsan Abdulahi.