National, Int’l Campaigns Denouncing Interference in Ethiopia’s Internal Affairs to be Launched

Addis Ababa May 18 /2021 (ENA) A group of concerned Ethiopians has been making preparations to launch national and international campaigns to condemn the ongoing attempts of some countries and international organizations to meddle in the internal affairs of the country.

The campaign has been organized by a group of people drawn from civic organizations, artists, activists, and other concerned Ethiopians.

Members of the group today briefed the media about the objectives and activities of the campaign.

They said at the press conference that some countries have been releasing statements about the current situation in Ethiopia by making unnecessary interference in the national interest and internal affairs of the country affecting its sovereignty.

These countries have been trying to pressurize Ethiopia by using the ongoing negotiation on GERD, the situation in Tigray, and the national election process as excuses.

The recent statement made by the USA State Department is a violation of Ethiopia’s sovereignty and trampling on the rights of the country.

The author and politician, Andargache Tsige and the religious scholar Ustaz Abubeker have urged all Ethiopians to stand together and protest against the attempts being made by some Western nations to interfere in the affairs of Ethiopia against its sovereignty.

Petitions of Ethiopians and friends of Ethiopians across the world will be solicited starting from today as part of the campaign, it was learned.

Furthermore, a group of prominent Ethiopians and artists will be dispatched to embassies in Addis Ababa to submit letters that show the reality on the ground and express opposition against those which try to meddle in the internal affairs of Ethiopia next Friday.

All Ethiopians throughout the world will convey a message that says “Hands off Ethiopia!” for one hour starting from 4 PM to 5 PM.