Sudan, Egypt Using GERD as Hostage to Make Ethiopia Abandon Right on Nile: MoFA Official

Addis Ababa May 18 /2021 (ENA) Sudan and Egypt are using the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) as “hostage to pressure Ethiopia to abandon its right on the Nile Water, Ibrahim Idris, Boundary and Cross-Boundary Affairs Adviser at Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said.

Presenting a discussion paper on Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam to representatives of political parties today, the Boundary and Cross-Boundary Affairs Adviser said Sudan and Egypt are not primarily interested in the dam, but the Nile waters.

Therefore, they are striving hard to get “legal concession” from Ethiopia through threat, pressure, and international persuasion.

“They know that the dam would not significantly reduce the flow, particularly with Ethiopia’s goodwill to fill the dam responsibly. So they use the dam as a hostage to pressurize Ethiopia to abandon its right on the Nile Water,” Ibrahim revealed.

The two countries switched to the idea of “a binding agreement” that is unfairly constructed without considering Ethiopia’s interests with the ultimate aim of permanently denying Ethiopia its right to equitable and reasonable use of the Nile water.

To help their objectives, Sudan and Egypt have internationalized the GERD issue by accusing Ethiopia for “not being willing to negotiate, the dam is unilaterally constructed” and other false claims.

Ibrahim stressed that Nile is a common water resource in which Ethiopia has equitable and reasonable share.

Moreover, the adviser exposed Sudan and Egypt for being obstacles to the negotiations. Negotiation requires cooperation and good faith, he said, adding that “there is however no good faith from Sudan or Egypt. They only want to trap Ethiopia.”

They have been calling for mediation, but the calls are not genuine, he stated.

Recalling their recent request for the participation of UN, EU, and US as mediators in the negotiation, Ibrahim noted that the ploy is to pressurize Ethiopia to postpone the seconding filling of the dam.

He urged Ethiopians everywhere to in unison against the conspiracies of Sudan and Egypt, including the provision of all forms of support to the government to help it negotiate from the position of strength.

“Given the intentions and acts of Sudan and Egypt, Ethiopia has no choice but to continue resisting their illegal and irresponsible moves,” Ibrahim underlined.

National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation on the Construction of the GERD Director-General, Aregawi Berhe said the dam is important to address the growing demand for power and to change the livelihood of Ethiopians without harming downstream countries.

The dam is not about one party, religious and ethnic group, he said, adding that “it is about the sovereignty, unity and development of Ethiopians.”

Ethiopians have contributed over 15.4 billion Birr so far for GERD, it was learned.

The director-general finally urged all political parties to strengthen their unity and cooperation on GERD and contribute to the completion of the dam, despite political differences.

Representatives of political parties on their part expressed their commitment to the realization of the flagship project.

They stated that all political parties need to further cooperate and discuss the dam regularly.

Member of the tripartite negotiation team, Gideon Asfaw briefed the representative on the current progress and status of the dam.

The construction of dam has reached 79.9 percent and is scheduled to impound the lake on the dam during the second filling this rainy season.