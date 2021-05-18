Ethio-Indonosia Economic Cooperation Progressing Driven by Public Diplomacy: Indonesian Ambassador

Addis Ababa May 18 /2021 (ENA) Driven by public diplomacy, the economic cooperation between Ethiopia and Indonesia is progressing even during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Indonesian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Al Busyra Basnur.

Ambassador Basnur told ENA that his embassy is relentlessly investing on public diplomacy to further bolster overall bilateral relations and, especially in the economic front, which is progressing.

“Thankfully, our relation is growing fast steadily, in economy, politics, social and cultural spheres,” the ambassador stated.

Currently, only five Indonesian companies have invested in Ethiopia mainly due to lack of adequate information by the Indonesian business community about the investment potential in Ethiopia.

However, due to the public diplomacy and socio-cultural activities being undertaken, the trade balance and investment between the two countries have now been improving, he said.

The embassy organizes youth entrepreneurs forum every year since 2019, facilitates cooperation between Ethiopian and Indonesian universities for scholarship and research to scale up people to people and socio-cultural relations.

According to him, currently many Indonesian companies have been showing interest to invest in Ethiopia despite the challenges of the COVID-19 that has been impeding the process.

“There are many more Indonesian investors who would like to come to Ethiopia to invest but due to the pandemic the process is pending,” the ambassador said.

Three more Indonesian companies are looking to invest in pharmaceutical industry in the country even amid the pandemic, he noted.

The leading pharmaceutical companies in Indonesia looking to invest in the industry are Kalbe Farma, Mersi Pharma and Kimia Farma.

The companies have visited Kilinto Pharmaceutical industrial park in Ethiopia and discussed with relevant institutions on how to work in collaboration in the sector.

The companies are well aware of the government’s treatment of investors in the industry and 80 percent of Ethiopia’s Pharmaceutical companies are importers, he pointed out.