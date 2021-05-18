Ethiopians Should Stand Together, Say No for External Meddling: Experts

Addis Ababa May 18/2021 (ENA) Ethiopians across the nation and beyond have to stand together and ‘say no’ to the meddling of external forces on Ethiopia`s internal affairs in all forms, according to experts and politicians.

Experts and politicians approached by ENA stressed that strengthening the internal bondages regardless of all the differences is crucial to standstill the external pressures and interferences which recently launched against Ethiopia in different forms.

Chairman of EZEMA party, Yeshiwas Assefa, said it is time for Ethiopians to stand together in a bid to renounce for external involvement in Ethiopia`s internal affairs.

“We have one home and that is Ethiopia. We only have one country and that is Ethiopia. No external forces could ensure the stability of Ethiopia. It is we Ethiopians to stand firm and save our nation,” he said.

Lasting peace and stability will never be ensured in the Horn of Africa by destabilizing Ethiopia as the country is key player in sustaining stability in the region.

For Yonas Zewudie, an instructor at Addis Ababa University, the Western powers insisted for Ethiopians to breath by their lungs, which is totally unacceptable for a country like Ethiopia and for the people like Ethiopians with rich history of civilization and freedom for years.

The Western targeted to weaken Ethiopia so as to clampdown the whole continent which is not a secret, he said adding “as a nation, we have to strengthen our integrity and unity by standing together on national issues and defend Ethiopia`s interest”.

Andargachew Tsige, who is also senior Ethiopian politician, said for his part that the people at large should be organized and mobilized to create strong voice towards curbing the influence and interference of the Western powers and other entities in the region.

Staging discussions of political or other elites alone could not achieve national targets and in the diplomatic front in general. It is rather the voices of the 110 million Ethiopians that matters most in big time, Andargachew pointed out.

Similarly, Uztaz Abubeker Ahmed said differences in a country like Ethiopia are natural. However, he noted “our differences should be entertained within the frame of Ethiopia and internal challenges should be resolved within the nation”.

Abubeker urged all Ethiopians to be ambassadors of the nation to defend the national interest of the country at all levels in all forms of manifestation as the external forces are targeting on disseminating divisive agendas through their agents.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed recently reaffirmed to transform Ethiopia by resisting the recently launched campaigns against the country “without losing hopes rather cutting ribbons.”