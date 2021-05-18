Nation Launches 2021 Edition of Green Legacy Initiative

Addis Ababa May 18/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has launched today the 2021 edition of Green Legacy Initiative aimed at planting 6 billion tree seedlings in Ethiopia and neighboring countries.

Abiy wrote on his Facebook page,‘’Today as we launch the 2021 edition of Green Legacy Initiative, we refer to the four year challenge we set in 2019, aimed at addressing the consequences of environmental degradation and climate change.’’

He noted that human life is strongly intertwined with trees, and forests beyond preventing flooding, food insecurity, environment related conflicts and other adverse effects.

The premier urged all Ethiopians to “Adorn Ethiopia,” a call to cover the nation Green, see beyond lines of division — regional, ethnic, religious, sex — and in unity dress Ethiopia with the prosperity and dignity the people of this great nation deserve.

It is to be recalled that a year ago Ethiopia planted over 4.1 billion tree seedlings as part of the initiative launched in 2019.

The nation is striving to plant 20 billion tree seedlings by 2024 through the Green Legacy Initiative.