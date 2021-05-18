Panelists Stress Need for Full Contribution of Society to Make Political Transition Effective

Addis Ababa May 18/2021 (ENA) Full cooperation, contribution and involvement of all segments of the society are crucial for an effective and sustained political transition, panelist told participants of a consultative forum underway here in the capital.

During the morning session which dwelt on the political translation al process in Ethiopia, Henok Getachew a researcher at Institute of Strategic Affairs said the country is in a political transitional process that needs the contribution of the society.

The political transition that the country has been going through highly requires commitment, strong and free media, strengthened civic society and democratic institutions, he added.

According to him, political parties, religious institutions and professional organizations are expected to help the political transition process to be effective.

The other panelists from the Addis Ababa University, Zelalem Tefera and Keyredin Tezera on their part stressed that a political transition is not a one or two days event but a process that should be constructed on a democratic foundation.

They underscored that political transition needs patience as it cannot be finalize within days.

Peace Minister Muferiat Kamil said the government has been building free and independent institutions in the past three years.

She pointed out that it is necessary to discuss problems and reach decisions.

In this regard, the government is ready to discuss the democratization process, but readiness of stakeholders is crucial in this respect, the minister stated.

Scholars, government officials, members of political parties and religious leaders attended the consultative forum.

Ministry of Peace has been holding a three-day consultative discussion on political transition process in Ethiopia, national consensus, the 2021election, and post-election since yesterday.