Ministry Kicks off National Consultation Forum in Addis

Addis Ababa, May 17/2021 (ENA) Ministry of Peace today launched a three-day consultation forum to discuss on the current national issues.

The forum is expected to deliberate on wide range of national issues including the situation in Ethiopia during the transition period, national consensus, election 2021 among the others.

At the opening of the forum, Minister of Peace, Muferihat Kamil said the forum will focus on the achievements so far conquered and the challenges that the country faced over the past three years.

The forum is expected to create broad opportunities for participants to exchanges views on various national issues and set resolution for the problems seen in the country.

The Ministry has been undertaking various national dialogues on several issues to create national consensus and bring sustainable peace despite challenges on the ground.

The forum brought together senior government officials, political parties, representatives of civic society, scholars, religious leaders, and others stakeholders, it was indicated.