Temporary Shelters to be built in Tigray Region with 50 Mil USD: Interim Admin

Mekele, May 15/2021 (ENA) The construction of temporary shelters will be carried out in 20 towns of Tigray region with an outlay of 50 million USD to help displaced people located in different towns of the region, according to the Interim Administration of the region.

Interim Administration Deputy CEO and Head of Emergency Food Aid, Abebe Gebre told ENA that activities have already been commenced to build the shelters before the beginning of the upcoming rainy season.

According to him, shelters with a capacity of 15,000 people each will be built in the stated towns.

Noting that the construction of some shelters has already been underway, the Deputy CEO said the construction work of Shelters in Mekele City has reached 60 percent.

The construction of the shelters will be completed within the coming months provided that the necessary construction inputs are adequately supplied, he stated.

He also urged stakeholders to provide the necessary financial and material supports in a bid to enhance the ongoing efforts to address the problem.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Save The Children and other humanitarian organizations have pledged to provide the 50 million USD required for the construction of the shelters, it was learned.