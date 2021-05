May 15/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed inaugurated today Semera Industrial Park built with 59 million USD in Afar Regional State.

The industrial park has eight production sheds each with ​​5,500 square meters area.

The shades are mainly intended for use in cotton, textiles and garments, leather and leather production manufacturing.

The proximity of the industrial park to the port of Djibouti is expected to enhance Ethiopian export.

Semera Industrial Park rests on 2,140 hectares of land.