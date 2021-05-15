PM Abiy Congratulates President of Djibouti

May 15/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has extended his Congratulation to the President of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh on his inaugural ceremony which took place on Saturday.

The premier is in Djibouti to attend the presidential inaugural ceremony of Guelleh.

“I would like to once again congratulate President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti on the occasion of his inaugural ceremony,’’ the PM wrote on his Face Book page.

Several other foreign leaders have also been attending the ceremony.

Djibouti’s government on April 10 announced that President Ismail Omar Guelleh won the election with a landslide.