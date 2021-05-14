ENDF Destroys Armed Groups Targeting to Take Fugitive TPLF Leadership Out of Ethiopia

Addis Ababa May 14/2021 (ENA) The Ethiopia National Defense Force (ENDF) disclosed it has destroyed three armed groups that attempted to enter the country from Sudan and rescue the leadership of the terrorist TPLF.

In his statement to the press today, ENDF Deployment Chief, Brigadier General Tesfaye Ayalew said the action was taken against the TPLF trained militants who had fled to Sudan after committing the ethnic targeted massacre in Maikadra.

The aim of the groups was to rescue the fugitive TPLF terrorist group leaders outside of the country, the head revealed.

The terrorist group is supported by former national defense force leaders residing in USA and Khartoum, Sudan, Brigadier General Tesfaye added.

Some members of the groups who surrendered are in detention, it was learned.

“The force, which came from the direction of Hamdayet, departing from Humera has been completely destroyed. From among the 320-person estimated force, some died from thirst and others were either captured or eliminated. During the operation, armaments and satellite telephones as well as radio communication equipment and medicines were seized.”

In addition, a document that appears to be a military secret agreement sent by few Sudanese generals to the terrorist group was found.

The brigadier general further revealed that the army has continued hunting down the TPLF leadership.