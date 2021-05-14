Peace Support Training Institute to Launch MA Program in Peace, Conflict Management

Addis Ababa May 14/2021 (ENA) The International Peace Support Training Institute (IPSTI) will launch MA program in Peace and Conflict Management to help the army become more effective and competitive in international peacekeeping.

Speaking at a Curriculum Validation Workshop held on the program today, International Peace Support Training Institute (IPSTI) Commandant Brigadier General Sebsibe Duba said the institute has been delivering intensive short terms training and education to military, police, and civilian personnel in conflict resolution, conflict management, post-conflict recovery and other subjects related to peace and security issues.

In addition to providing short-term training, the institute will now launch MA program in peace and conflict management to enable the army become more effective and competitive in international peacekeeping.

Previously, there were curriculum-based training designed to address the problems faced in peace and security, Brigadier General Sebsibe said, adding that this is however a program that is designed to improve the skills of officers who can fill the gaps that exist, especially strategic or senior officers working in various peace and security institutions.

Ethiopian National Defense Force Army Building Works Chief Coordinator, Lieutenant-General Bacha Debele said Ethiopia is actively involved in continental and international peace support operations.

In this regard it is important to build capable and competitive peacekeeping force through providing short and long terms training, he said, adding this program will help to produce highly qualified leaders and researchers in contemporary issues of peace operations and conflict management.

Lieutenant-General Bacha stated that the institute has huge role to play and it needs to discharge its responsibilities in providing advanced skills and knowledge to army in providing training in peace and security.