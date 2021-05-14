China, Ethiopia Postal Services Launch Commemorative Stamps

Addis Ababa May 14/2021 (ENA) Jointly printed stamps commemorating the 50 years of diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and China have been launched here in Addis Ababa.



The two types of stamps printed by Ethiopian Postal Service Enterprise and China Post depict the “Friendship Park” and “Beijing Olympic Park.”

Asia and Pacific Director-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Molalign Asfaw said during the launching ceremony that the diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and China are not only long-standing but based on strong political trust and mutual support.

China is the major development partner of Ethiopia in Africa, especially on the economic front as a Foreign Direct Investment leader and infrastructural development financier, he added.

Ethiopian Postal Service Enterprise CEO, Hanna Arayaselassie said Ethiopian Postal Service Enterprise has contributed to the diplomatic relationship of the two countries in the past 126 years.

Deputy Head of Mission Xie Tian said the stamps to be distributed to citizens of the two countries will help strengthen the all-rounded relationship between the two sisterly countries.

The all-round relation and cooperation between Ethiopia and China has evolved into a comprehensive strategic relationship in 2017 after the countries established diplomatic relations in 1970, Tian stated.

The “Friendship Park” in Addis Ababa portrayed on one of the stamps was built with the support of the Government of China and the other shows the “Beijing Olympic Park” constructed for the 2008 Summer Olympics in China.