Nation Replaced Unilateralism by Accommodating Downstream Countries Interests: Negotiator

Addis Ababa May 14/2021 (ENA) Ethiopia has changed the course and chapter of unilateralism in the Nile Basin by accommodating the interests of the downstream countries, a GERD negotiation team member said.

Egypt and Sudan are trying to maintain outdated, colonial-based, unjust and exclusive treaties while Ethiopia strives to change these into equitable and fair utilization and management of the Nile River in accordance with the principles of international law.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, GERD negotiation team member Zerihun Abebe said it is better to work together with brothers in the upstream countries and form a very strong river basin commission on a solid foundation.

According to him, just, equitable and fair utilization and management of Nile River in accordance with the principles of international law is critical.

“Going extra mile in the negotiations on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, Ethiopia has demonstrated trust and good faith which has been unprecedented in the Nile Basin,” Zerihun noted.

The negotiator pointed out that Ethiopia was not consulted nor informed when Egypt built the Aswan dam and expanded its irrigation scheme. Similarly, Sudan never consulted Ethiopia while building the Rosary dam or the Merowe dam.

Contrary to those, Zerihun elaborated that Ethiopia shared information and data, and invited the two downstream countries to work with her in reviewing the design and documents of the dam.

“No one would have imagined this,” he underscored, further stating that Ethiopia has changed the course and chapter of the Nile Basin.

“Unilateralism has always been the norm, but we have turned that page,” the negotiator stated.

He also noted that colonial treaties or colonial based privileges are not applicable to Ethiopia, Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda, among others.

Stressing cooperation as the best and the only way for sustainable development in the Nile Basin, Zerihun added that at the end of the day Egypt and Sudan are the ones which will benefit more from cooperation as they cannot achieve their goals through bilateral agreements.

Citing the Nile Basin as a one geographic unit, the negotiator said, “We drink from the same river and we eat produces from the same soil. So, I think we have the same blood. Therefore, it is better to come together and enhance cooperation in the Nile Basin.”

Zerihun concluded by saying that “The motto of the Nile is ‘One River One People’ which ties us together. So, we need to protect it together, we need to utilize it together and we need to manage it together in an equitable and reasonable manner.”

