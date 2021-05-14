People’s Liberation Army of China Donates COVID-19 Vaccines to Nat’l Defense Force

Addis Ababa May 14/2021 (ENA) The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China has donated today COVID-19 vaccines to the Ethiopian National Defense Force as part of strengthening strong cooperation between the two sides.

During the handing over ceremony, China’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Zhao Zhiyuan said this is a good example of the profound traditional friendship between the two countries and the close sisterly cooperation of the militaries.

The PLA donated vaccines will surly help protect the life and health of many Ethiopian defense officers and soldiers from the ravages of the pandemic, he added.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the PLA has overcome the severe challenges of domestic COVID-19 prevention and supplied anti-virus materials to the Ethiopian Defense Forces, Ambassador Zhiyuan elaborated.

According to him, militaries of the two countries are working closely in many other areas. As close friends, reliable partners and good brothers of Ethiopia, the PLA will standby firmly with the Ethiopian Defense Force to fight against the pandemic together and also in difficult times.

“The China-Ethiopia military cooperation enjoys broad prospects. I believe our two sides will continue to implement the major consensus reached by the leaders of our two countries, promote the bilateral military relations and enlarge the contents of the China-Ethiopia Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership in the new era.”

Defense Minister Kenea Yadeta said on his part “I am grateful for your support in all aspects. We will particularly work in developing military-to-military relationship. So, I really thank you on behalf of Ministry of Defense for the support you have given us.”

Recalling the recent firm stand of China at the UN Security in respecting Ethiopia’s internal affairs, the minister said “China was one of the countries which decided to respect Ethiopia’s sovereignty alongside Russia. So, I would like to thank China on behalf of the national defense forces.”

Kenea noted that the diplomatic relationship between China and Ethiopia is progressing from time to time in military, health, and economic sectors.

Chinese companies are engaged in investment and infrastructure development. “So, your experience in economic development is also critical as Ethiopia has been in massive economic reform.”