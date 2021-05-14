Russian Media Briefed on Wide-ranging Issues Concerning Ethiopia

Addis Ababa May 14/2021 (ENA) Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Russia, Alemayehu Tegenu has briefed a group of media outlets on a wide-ranging issues, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

His briefing included the situation in Tigray Region, GERD negotiations, Ethio-Sudan border issue, and the upcoming 6th General Election as well as the bilateral relations between Ethiopia and the Russian Federation.

As regards Tigray region, the ambassador mentioned that the region can now be accessed without problem to provide humanitarian assistance, following the efforts of the Federal Government in bringing the security into normalcy.

Ambassador Alemayehu also stated the activities of the government in areas of supplying farm tools, seeds and fertilizers for farmers as well as provision of shelters to the internally displaced persons (IDPs) and making medicines available to the affected people in the region.

Speaking on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, he pointed out that the AU-led negotiation is the only way to solve the dispute on the dam.

The border dispute with Sudan can also be solved through negotiations by using the existing mechanisms, and this is the only way out to solve the problem, Ambassador Alemayehu said, adding that to start negotiation however the Sudanese military forces have to leave the Ethiopian territory they have occupied by force and go back to where they were before November 2020.

Talking about the upcoming 6th General Election in Ethiopia, he said the government has made lots of efforts to make the election transparent, free, fair and democratic; and the credibility and legitimacy of election in Ethiopia should not come from outside observers.

Ambassador Alemayehu underlined that the laws and institutions of the land and the people of Ethiopia themselves are the ones to do so.

Touching upon the bilateral relations of Ethiopia and the Russian Federation, he said the long diplomatic tie between the countries is getting stronger more than ever.