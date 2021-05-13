Ethiopian Muslims Celebrate the 2021 Eid Al-Fitr Holiday

Addis Ababa May 13 /2021 (ENA) Ethiopian Muslims across the country celebrated today the 1442nd Eid Al-Fitr, which is the Feast of Breaking the Ramadan Fasting, amid COVID-19 pandemic.



The 2021 Eid Al-Fitr is remarkably different from the previous year celebration marked, which was largely confined to homes and mosques due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, Muslims performed the Eid prayer at home, as mosques across the country remained closed as a Coronavirus safety measure.

Though the threat of Coronavirus is still there, this year the Eid was celebrated colorfully throughout the country as Muslims masked up and socially distancing themselves.

The major change this Eid would be the fact that Muslims offered the special Eid prayers at mosques and open-air spaces.

The Muslim holiday celebrated in Addis Ababa as thousands turned out in the city streets and at the national stadium in the capital as part of the nationwide celebrations.

The holiday was especially marked at Addis Ababa Stadium in presence of President of Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council, Grand Mufti Haji Omar Idris, Deputy Mayor of Addis Ababa, Adanech Abiebie, religious fathers, followers and other dignitaries.