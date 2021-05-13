Ethiopian Muslim Need to Strengthen Unity while Celebrating Eid: Mufti Hajji Omer

Addis Ababa May 13 /2021 (ENA) The Muslim community needs to strengthen unity among each other and Ethiopian brothers while celebrating the 1442nd Eid Al-Fitr, Mufti Hajji Omer Idris said.



The 1442nd Eid Al-Fitr was celebrated at the capital’s stadium today where Deputy Mayor of Addis Ababa city, top religious leaders and senior government officials presided over the celebration.

Addressing the gathered Muslim community, Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council President Mufti Hajji Omer Idris said “by strengthening our unity and maintaining peace we all need to move towards development.”

Speaking of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) Mufti Hajji Omer noted “we will win anyone and anything if we only stand united and we should do so.”

“We are certain that we will complete our dam construction and make our enemy accept the reality,” he underscored.

Addis Ababa City Deputy Mayor, Adanech Abiebie said on her part that the recent street Iftar at Mesqel Square demonstrated the publics’ unity regardless of the conspiracies from within and outside.

The only way to realize the aspired prosperity of the nation can be achieved through consolidating our internal unity and passing misstep, she added.

There are forces who tirelessly work round the clock to dismantle Ethiopia in the name of religion and ethnicity, Adanech said, and added “this was proved as futile effort during the street Iftar.”

She emphasized that Ethiopia is a nation of citizens with strong bond among each other and have no difference in matters of national issues.

“We, Ethiopians, do not allow others to harm us as we wish not to harm others,” the Deputy Mayor noted.

She urged the Muslim community to continue its significant contribution towards the accomplishment of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).