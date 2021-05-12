CPC CENTENARY SERIES

New CPC’s Swift Life-saving Response History Contradicts Authoritarianism Allegations



By Professor Zheng Huan

This year, the Communist Party of China (CPC) marks its 100 years of existence.

Its history in the past century has three phases – The 28 years of bellicosity and struggle to gain power; The 29 formative and consolidation years and; The 43 growth years.

In the century, CPC has been in power for 72 unbroken years. After some testy 29 years when its major achievement was giving the country respite from wars and ensuring stability, the past 43 years have been those of growth and expansion in all directions.

Since 1978, CPC leadership of China turned a corner that has midwifed unprecedented growth and expansion in the economy, human capital, technology, global influence and diplomatic savvy to make China a standard for advancement for the world.

These 100 years of the party of humble beginning deserve being celebrated with a peep into those imprints that define what China has gloriously and enviably become under the watch of the party.

CPC’s Swift Life-saving Response History Contradicts Authoritarianism Allegations

Many watchers of the leadership of China by the CPC would readily ask: How fast can a government respond to an earthquake?

The answer not only affects how many lives might be saved, but also speaks to a government’s leadership efficiency.

China’s answer to this question, even 13 years ago when the country’s technological development was far from where it is today, amazed the world.

In 2008, a major earthquake jolted Wenchuan, a county of Sichuan Province in southwest China.

About 10 minutes after the disaster hit, China’s military emergency response office issued a statement on the situation from Beijing, and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) initiated its emergency response plan.

By the 21st minute, the Chengdu Military Command dispatched four helicopters to survey the damage, with 6,100 officers and soldiers from the Chengdu Military Command stationed around the affected area and over 3,000 members of the Sichuan Armed Police Force also deployed to the frontlines.

In less than 10 hours, 20,000 PLA troops and armed police were already at disaster sites assisting with relief work. An additional 34,000 officers and soldiers were on their way to provide more support.

What Accounts for such Speed?

Despite the misunderstandings the West harbors about China, the answer to this question is undeniable: the government’s leadership is an absolute source of it.

From “Two Bombs, One Satellite” to the Chang’e lunar mission, from the south-to-north water diversion project to the Qinghai-Tibet railway, from the Beijing Olympics to the Shanghai World Expo, the CPC’s resounding leadership has radiated across all social sectors.

But such leadership is by no means equivalent to what the West portrays as China’s authoritarian rule. Having grown and developed in China, the CPC has leadership in its genes. This is expressed in the Party’s exceptional capabilities in problem-solving, consensus building and social mobilization, as well as its great resilience amid uncertainties and challenges.

China is a populous, multi-ethnic country with vast territory, and drastic regional differences that make nationwide solidarity hard to achieve. The past two millennia witnessed the rise and fall of dynasties, secessionism and civil unrest with disruptive consequences.

Born from such a volatile historical environment, the CPC, through a century of exploration and experiment, has established a stable and strong political system that is full of life.

While managing a mega-society, the CPC draws on the wisdom of the Chinese civilization and has developed a unique leadership philosophy with Chinese characteristics.

Coronavirus Pandemic Put on Check

The CPC’s leadership is reflected in its consensus-building capability. After the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CPC locked down the city of Wuhan to contain further spread of the virus.

In the beginning, this elicited confusion, questions and even panic from some groups in the society. The CPC provided timely updates on the situation through the central government and helped people under lockdown address challenges regarding everyday life – through grassroots community actions mobilized by local governments. Such efforts effectively curbed the spread of the pandemic and fostered social stability.

On the other hand, some Western “democracies” were bogged down by deep social divisions, resulting from partisan conflicts. According to a Pew Center poll in 2020, more than three-quarters of respondents believed their countries were more split than before the pandemic. Americans, living in the most powerful country in the world, could not even agree on mask-wearing.

The CPC’s adroit leadership is also demonstrated by the Party’s social mobilization capability, which enables the government to pool all resources to complete key national undertakings.

In the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak, Wuhan was in dire need of pandemic relief supplies. The party Central Committee swiftly put in place a supporting mechanism through which 19 provinces provided direct assistance to 16 cities and prefectures outside Wuhan in Hubei Province. More than 330 military and civilian medical teams comprised of more than 40,000 healthcare workers came to Wuhan’s rescue and volunteered to work at the frontline.

“I have never seen, in my life, this kind of mobilization,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom. “China’s speed, China’s scale and China’s efficiency… is the advantage of China’s system.”

In some other countries, however, state governments are adopting different and sometimes contradictory COVID-19 policies, making a coordinated, efficient and mobilized COVID-19 response unlikely.

The CPC’s leadership is also fully demonstrated by its resilience. The pandemic has been a test of national resilience. In stark contrast to the West where partisan fights weaken countries from within, the CPC need not worry about power struggles and can therefore concentrate on economic recovery.

During the pandemic, the CPC not only worked on short-term economic stimulus, but also charted a strategic blueprint for socio-economic development over the next 15 years as an endeavor to turn crises into opportunities.

When comparing the performance of Chinese and American governments, some scholars have noted that China’s political party system has been very stable. Under the leadership of the CPC, China’s per annum GNP keeps growing, meeting the needs of the country’s 1.4 billion people and promoting a robust economic rebound.

In the meantime, the U.S. still struggles to produce a long-term plan due to its partisan divisions. Whether or not the Biden administration will be voted out after its first term is uncertain.

Opposite of Autocrats

In the West, the CPC has been a synonym for “autocracy,” but data shows that the CPC’s leadership is deeply rooted in the masses.

During the pandemic, many people around the world have been generally disappointed by political parties. A study by The World Values Survey found 75 percent of respondents from 55 countries have little or no confidence in their parties. Only respondents from China, Vietnam and Malaysia mostly answered “a great deal” or “quite a lot” in describing their confidence.

In China, public satisfaction with the Chinese government in 2016 was higher than at any time over the previous two decades, according to a report by the Harvard Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation in 2020. The data shows a vast majority of Chinese people support the CPC.

Political parties are key instruments of state governance. Extraordinary leadership is a political party’s most powerful asset in managing crises. How do we build responsible political parties? How should the ruling elite play their respected roles? How do we handle the relationship between political parties and the people? These are common challenges facing political parties across the world.

Today’s China, under the leadership of the CPC, is showing its advantages to the fullest as a socialist country with Chinese characteristics. And the CPC’s leadership is the answer.

Zheng is professor at the CPC Development Research Center at the Party School of the Central Committee. (zhenghuan@ccps.gov.cn)

The article is part of the special series of the CGTN and international media partners for the 100 years anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC)