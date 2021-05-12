Addis Ababa Imams Association President Calls on Muslims to Comply with COVID-19 Protocols

Addis Ababa, May 12/2021 (ENA) Ethiopian Muslims should celebrate the 1442nd Eid al-Fitr tomorrow by complying with COVID-19 prevention guidelines, Addis Ababa Imams Association President Mohammed Toyib said.



Eid al-Fitr, the festival of fast-breaking that marks end of Ramadan, will be celebrated at an open space in Addis Ababa Stadium as part of a nationwide celebration.

Addis Ababa Imams Association President, Mohammed Toyib told ENA that Muslims performing the prayers should comply with COVID-19 protocols.

He noted that negligence of the general public while the pandemic is causing increased deaths is worrisome.

“We are in a very dangerous condition due to the pandemic,” the president said, adding that “we need to use our own tools of prayers properly by wearing masks and washing hands.”

Mohammed pointed out that Eid al-Fitr was not celebrated in open air last Ethiopian year when the prevalence of the pandemic was even lower than this year.

The first Eid al-Fitr was celebrated in 624 CE by the Prophet Muhammad and his companions.