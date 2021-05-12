Abiy Stresses Need for Strong Unity of Ethiopians in This Challenging Time

Addis Ababa, May 12/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has extended to Ethiopian Muslims a message of congratulations on the 1,442th Eid al-Fitr, stressing the need for steadfast unity of Ethiopians more than ever.

He noted in his message that Muslims gather for Eid prayers demonstrating that there is unity and strength in gathering.

Just as praying together can bring many blessings, so does working together for a purpose have a miraculous result, the prime minister underlined.

Abiy said it is difficult to think of war and hatred, but of mercy, forgiveness, and love during this period.

“As we celebrate this year’s Eid al-Fitr, our country Ethiopia is facing more challenges than ever. We know that our pool is rough, our roads are thorny,” the premier added.

Due to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and the upcoming election, the country is facing many challenges.

“We know that achieving these two will open the door to greater success for us. It is clear that a successful election will open a new chapter in our democracy,” Abiy noted.

According to him, every patriotic Ethiopian knows that the completion of the GERD will bring enormous light of prosperity.

“Not only for us, but our age-old rivals are well aware that our two major projects would make a significant contribution to the country by overcoming the problems that have plagued us for centuries, freeing us from dependence on others and increasing our recognition in the Horn of Africa. Their persistent intimidation came from that,” the premier revealed.

He underlined that by resisting these intimidation many of the far-sighted citizens are making great contributions at home and abroad.

“If we do our part on the GERD and other national interests, we can create the capacity to cure our country’s problems for centuries,” the PM stated.

Abiy urged the faithful “you to continue praying for our people and country as in the holy month of Ramadan by praying for grace and blessings, peace and love for the country.”