Health Minister Says 1.3 Million People Vaccinated against COVID-19

May 12/2021 (ENA) Some 1.3 million Ethiopians have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Ministry of Health.



Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse told ENA that following the strong response last month the spread of the virus has shown a declining trend.

She noted that COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in all the regions and 1.3 million people are vaccinated against the virus.

Although some of the regions had lagged behind a little due to current situations, they are now moving faster, the minister stated.

The majority of the people are being vaccinated, Dr. Lia said, adding that few have however refrained from doing so afraid of risk.

According to her, commendable results have been observed with regard to using face mask and social distancing.

Yet, there is a need to be vigilant as the number of new cases is still high, she pointed out.

Out of the 263,672 people who tested positive for COVID-19 thus far, 212,567 have recovered, it was learned.