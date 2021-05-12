DPM & FM Urges Citizens to Focus on Unity in Eid al-Fitr Message

May 12/2021 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen called on Ethiopians to focus on the issues that promote unity instead of standing on differences for lasting peace.



Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen called on Ethiopians to fulfill their responsibilities by focusing on issues that solidify unity and support needy compatriots as well realize peace.

In his message to Ethiopian Muslims on the 1442nd Eid al-Fitr celebration, he said, “Our primary responsibility is to support the needy and ensure lasting peace by focusing on issues that strengthen our unity.”

According to him, Demeke said the one-month fasting period was a good opportunity to strengthen unity.

“Following the good opportunities wherein we shared meals in the programs that were held at different times, we can say those were good examples of solidarity,” he noted.

Demeke stressed the need for compatriots to come together under the umbrella of Ethiopianism and work harder to have a national foundation and programs that will further strengthen the people’s unity.

He pointed out also that the tragic deeds committed against citizens in the past should not be repeated and all citizens should work cleverly to overcome the current and internal challenges and foreign pressure.

“We are at a critical juncture where Ethiopia wants its citizens to strengthen unity and shine.”