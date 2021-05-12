Ethiopia to Release 5-Year Programme to Ensure Decent Work

May 12/2021 (ENA) Ethiopia is set to release its 4th five-year “Decent Work Country Programme” (DWCP) with a view to ensure decent work in the country, according to Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Dr. Ergogie Tesfaye.



The Minister disclosed this while speaking to the International Labour Organization (ILO) Director for Ethiopia, Alexio Musindo.

She said during the occasion that the program to be implemented over the coming five years provides platform on how the government, workers and employer organizations can ensure decent work in Ethiopia.

The program which is expected to be launched in a few weeks will promote decent work as a key component of national development strategies, she added.

The minister stated that the program is developed jointly with the government, workers and employer organizations in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The program which is designed in-line with the country’s 10-year plan, aims to build a stable and prosperous nation, according to the minister.

ILO Director for Ethiopia, Alexio Musindo said for his part that the Ethiopian Decent Work Country Programmes have been developed as the key vehicle for delivering ILO’s support to countries.

According to him, the program is hoped to increase job satisfaction and commitment to an organization which in turn, could lead to increases in productivity that is critically important to enhance overall national growth.

Decent work ‘involves opportunities for work that is productive and delivers a fair income, security in the workplace and social protection for families, better prospects for personal development and social integration among other related issues, according to ILO’s definition.