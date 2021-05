May 12/2021 (ENA) Ethiopian Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and European Union (EU) Institutions, Hirut Zemene presented her letters of credence on Tuesday to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

President von der Leyen warmly welcomed Ambassador Hirut recalling her last visit to Ethiopia in 2020.

At the occasion, the two sides exchanged views about the current situation in Ethiopia, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.