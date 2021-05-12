President Sahlework Arrives in Uganda

Addis Ababa May 12/2021 (ENA) President Sahle-Work Zewde arrived in Uganda to partake the swearing-in ceremony of Uganda’s President Yoweri kaguta Museveni, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is to be recalled that Uganda’s election commission last January declared Yoweri Museveni the winner of the presidential election.

The president will swear in today at a ceremony organized in Kampala under strict COVID-19 prevention measures, it was learned.

President Sahle-Work has arrived in Kampala to partake the ceremony.

More than 21 heads of state and world leaders are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

According to media reports, 4,000 guests have been invited to attend the function.